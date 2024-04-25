Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at B. Riley

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $176.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.33.

NYSE:FI opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

