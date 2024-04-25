Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 575,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,033,396 shares.The stock last traded at $135.90 and had previously closed at $134.12.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

