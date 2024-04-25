General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GE. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.29.

General Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

General Electric stock opened at $159.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $163.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average of $135.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

