General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.29.

GE stock opened at $159.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.55. General Electric has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $163.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

