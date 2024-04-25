Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,448 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

