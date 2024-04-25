HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 9,153 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $250,700.67.

On Monday, February 26th, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. Analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in HashiCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

