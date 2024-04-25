Head-To-Head Review: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grown Rogue International and Alico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Alico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% Alico 110.84% -14.09% -8.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Alico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 5.54 -$130,000.00 $0.01 65.07 Alico $39.85 million 5.36 $1.84 million $6.30 4.45

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Alico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alico beats Grown Rogue International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Land Management and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to native plant sales, grazing and hunting leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pastureland; and activities related to rock mining royalties and other insignificant lines of business, as well as in the activities related to owning and/or leasing improved farmland. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.