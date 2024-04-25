Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.020-5.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.67-7.82 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $114.06 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $121.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

