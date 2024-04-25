Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $449.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Matthews International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.12. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $48.86.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.
