PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Acquires 23 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles purchased 23 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 531 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £122.13 ($150.85).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £126 ($155.63).

PayPoint Stock Down 0.8 %

PAY stock opened at GBX 527 ($6.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 508.52. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 585.75 ($7.23). The company has a market cap of £383.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,225.58, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 8,837.21%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.34) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

