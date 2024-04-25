PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.67 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.