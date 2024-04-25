PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSK. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PSK stock opened at C$27.09 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$20.60 and a twelve month high of C$28.42. The firm has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00. Also, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

