Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.87. 102,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 925,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 195,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 141,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.