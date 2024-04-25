Sigma Planning Corp Has $676,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 55,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $175.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $127.47 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average is $168.55.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.