Sigma Planning Corp Has $708,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

