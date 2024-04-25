Sigma Planning Corp Sells 24,253 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.