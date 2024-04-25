Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.29.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

TSE SDE opened at C$4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$708.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.45. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. The business had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

