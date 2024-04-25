Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $8.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STGW. TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Stagwell alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STGW opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.67 and a beta of 1.06. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,842,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Stagwell by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 1,157,239 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 807,505 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,568,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.