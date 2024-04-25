Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.500-4.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.50-4.50 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWK opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.97.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

