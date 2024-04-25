Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 379 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Textron by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 266,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Textron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.