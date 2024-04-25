Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $1.50 Million Position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,595,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Separately, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after buying an additional 13,402,496 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $361.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.12. Galiano Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:GAU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

