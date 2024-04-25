Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 2,531,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,115,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

