Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TITN

Titan Machinery Trading Down 2.0 %

Titan Machinery stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.