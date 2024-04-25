UDR (NYSE:UDR) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.
UDR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,878,000 after buying an additional 403,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
