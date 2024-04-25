Veritex’s (VBTX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Veritex by 1,319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 363,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

