Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.68) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VSVS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.34) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($5.93) to GBX 580 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 473 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 484.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 460.37. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 378.60 ($4.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 504.68 ($6.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Mark Collis purchased 8,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($49,189.13). In related news, insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($5.98), for a total value of £320,330.56 ($395,665.22). Also, insider Mark Collis purchased 8,228 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($49,189.13). Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

