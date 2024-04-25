Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Overweight

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $148.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.79. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

