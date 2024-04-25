Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of FOX by 39.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 154,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 21.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

