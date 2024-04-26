18,835 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,251 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

