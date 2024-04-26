709 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 100,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 6,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.90.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $494.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $508.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

