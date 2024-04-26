840 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 180,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

SPYI opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.67.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5014 per share. This is an increase from NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.