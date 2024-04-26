abrdn plc Sells 19,631 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.62% of Callon Petroleum worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

