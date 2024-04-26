Adrienne Uleau Sells 1,833 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $38,712.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adrienne Uleau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of AMREP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $37,136.58.

AMREP Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AXR stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.51 million, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.99. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in AMREP by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth about $9,505,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

