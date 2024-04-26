Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $177.47 and last traded at $177.73. Approximately 9,931,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,421,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.