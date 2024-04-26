Cwm LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 191,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 456,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 330,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,620,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,620,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,890 shares of company stock worth $29,738,667 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Shares of MU stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

