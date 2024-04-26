Cwm LLC Purchases 25,241 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,851 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.46% of Piedmont Lithium worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,064 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 58,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,517 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,453 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLL opened at $11.42 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

PLL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

