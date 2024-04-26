Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 689,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

ACI stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

