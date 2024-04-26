Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $145.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.