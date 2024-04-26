Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $270.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $247.68 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

