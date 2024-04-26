Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knife River by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Knife River by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $83.78.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

KNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

