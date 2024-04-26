Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $464,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.