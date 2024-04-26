Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.55).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,903 ($23.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,840.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,711 ($21.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,222 ($27.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,888.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,870.84.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

