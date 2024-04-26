Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.55).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
