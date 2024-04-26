InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO James F. Wirth Buys 400 Shares

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth bought 400 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of IHT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
