iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,709,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IXUS stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $68.31.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.