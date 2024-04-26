iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $322.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.09 and a 200-day moving average of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.70 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

