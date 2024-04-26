J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $235,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

SHW opened at $304.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.10 and its 200 day moving average is $298.81.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.37.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.