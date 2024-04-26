J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,021 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $30.48 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

