J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,550 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after acquiring an additional 515,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after acquiring an additional 445,877 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,797,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6,662.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

