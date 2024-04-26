Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Bunge Global worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 48.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Bunge Global by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $104.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.