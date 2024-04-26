Jennison Associates LLC Buys 88,616 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.64% of MaxLinear worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 27.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

MaxLinear Trading Down 1.2 %

MXL opened at $20.68 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

